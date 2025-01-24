"Lying legacy media" - Elon Musk shares eye-opening Joe Rogan podcast clip amid accusations about Nazi salute during Donald Trump inauguration 

Elon Musk recently shared a clip of Joe Rogan discussing his own issues with the media, following a week that has seen the Tesla CEO accused of doing a Nazi salute during Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Monday, Musk was speaking to the crowd at Trump's presidential inauguration and whilst signing off his speech, he placed his right hand over his heart before then thrusting the same arm out in front of him. The action has been likened to the same salute Adolf Hitler would often do during the Nazi regime and has seen Musk face widespread backlash.

The 53-year-old later took X to respond to the criticism, stating that him being labeled as a Nazi was nothing more than a "dirty trick" by the media. He has since followed up that post by sharing a clip of Joe Rogan talking about the time he was once made to look like a Nazi.

Speaking in a clip from the Joe Rogan Experience back in Jan., the UFC commentator said:

"CNN, during the COVID times in particular, whenever I get into trouble, the photo they would use of me was me at the UFC weigh-ins. So when I do the weigh-ins, I say 'Welcome to the weigh-ins everybody!' and I'm waving to the crowd. They would use that photo of me [with Rogan's arm in the air] to try and make it look like I was some sort of Nazi."

Musk shared the clip on X and called out the "lying" media in the caption. He wrote:

"Standard practice for the lying legacy media"

Joe Rogan calls out those accusing Elon Musk of doing a Nazi salute

Joe Rogan has defended Elon Musk and mocked those who have been criticizing the Space X chief, following his alleged Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration rally.

The JRE host has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion on hot-button issues. Having faced his own Nazi accusations in the past, he was quick to defend Musk during the latest episode of his podcast.

According to Rogan, there is no credible evidence about the accusations against Elon Musk before he then labeled the entire situation as "dumb." Joe Rogan said:

"It’s [the allegations linking Musk to the Nazis due to the salute] so dumb. But they couldn’t help it. They saw a thing, and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna run with it. He’s [Musk] clearly showing he’s a Nazi. Trump’s in the office. He’s a Nazi. Fascism is real folks, here it is."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here (03:57):

