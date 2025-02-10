Mackenzie Dern reacts to Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum fight at UFC 236 getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

The epic battle between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, now officially inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, remains one of the most thrilling fights in MMA history. The back-and-forth war, which saw Adesanya claim the interim middleweight title, was a masterclass in heart, and skill.

The induction was announced at UFC 313, catching Adesanya by surprise as he was honored for his unforgettable performance. Fans and fighters alike continue to celebrate this fight as a defining moment in the sport.

Among those praising the induction was Mackenzie Dern, who recently secured a victory over Amanda Ribas. Dern expressed her admiration for the fight, calling it a well-deserved honor for both Adesanya and Gastelum.

Dern's comment read:

"So well deserved"

Check out the screenshot of Mckenzie Dern's comment below:

Screenshot of Mckenzie Dern's comment on Israel Adesanya's and Kelvin Gastelum's fight being inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame

UFC 236 delivered one of the most unforgettable fights in MMA history when Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum clashed in a five-round war. Their relentless pace, technical brilliance, and sheer determination left fans in awe, cementing the bout as an instant classic.

Israel Adesanya buries the hatchet with referee over the controversial stoppage

At UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Israel Adesanya faced a second-round stoppage against French contender Nassourdine Imavov. After being dropped by a powerful right hand and overwhelmed by a barrage of ground strikes, referee Marc Goddard stepped in to end the fight.

Adesanya initially protested the stoppage but later had a respectful meeting with Goddard in Sydney, where he acknowledged the referee made the correct call to protect him 30 seconds into the second round, putting the controversy to rest.

Upon finding Goddard, he greeted the official with a friendly hug and expressed:

"How are you doing, bro? Nice to see you again away from the cage."

Goddard tried to apologize for his involvement in Adesanya's defeat in Riyadh, to which he responded:

"No, man, I’m fu***ng sorry, man."

Adesanya, however, insisted that Goddard had no reason to apologize, emphasizing that the referee had made the correct decision by stopping the fight when he did:

"Don’t be, Hey, I will tell you one thing. The one in New York, I was like, 'eeehhh' but this one’s good. Do you know why? I wasn’t there. I was moving, but it was all instincts."

Check out the video of the exchange between Marc Goddard and Israel Adesanya at UFC 313:

