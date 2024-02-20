Mackenzie Dern shows off abs in UFC 298 weigh-ins photo, shares post-loss statement sparking reactions from Jon Anik, Alexa Grasso, and others

Mackenzie Dern has taken to social media to show off her abs in a UFC 298 weigh-in photo while sharing a post-loss statement.

Dern entered the octagon this past weekend against Amanda Lemos in a strawweight contest. Lemos started the fight on an impressive note as she landed several heavy leg kicks on her opponent. In the second round, the 36-year-old scored a knockdown against her opponent as well.

After a three-round fight, Lemos was declared the winner via unanimous decision with a 29-28 score on all three scorecards. Following the defeat, Dern took to Instagram to share a post-fight statement. She wrote:

“Fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world. The results weren’t what I was hoping for! Thank you everyone for all the support! I love doing what I do! Now, it’s time to correct the mistakes and keep up the hard work! Congrats to @amandalemos_ufc for an amazing fight! FOTN for us!"

Dern's post was quick to draw a lot of attention, including from the likes of Jon Anik, Alexa Grasso, and more. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"What a fight. Much respect always," wrote Anik.

"Thank you for the fight last night. You are awesome. God bless you," wrote Lemos.

Mackenzie Dern recalls how she got into MMA despite her father's disapproval

Mackenzie Dern has made quite the name for herself during her time with the UFC. However, she recently revealed that her decision to enter the world of MMA wasn't approved by her father.

During a conversation with Bally Sports West, the UFC strawweight was asked about how she got into MMA. Dern explained that she was always around her father's jiu-jitsu while growing up and later decided to switch over to MMA.

Furthermore, Dern revealed that her father didn't want her to compete in MMA and said:

"My dad had jiu-jitsu gym. So you know, it was like armbars and chokes... He was always against me doing MMA. He was like, 'No my daughter, she doesn't need to do it. You can be a model.' A lot of people said, 'Very few people have jiu-jitsu like you in MMA, you should try it.' So I made that jump."

Catch Mackenzie Dern's comments in the video below (1:10):

