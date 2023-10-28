“Made me emotional” - Francis Ngannou's 'God’s Plan' walkout with Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman takes social media by storm

Francis Ngannou made his entrance to the historic crossover fight against Tyson Fury at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (October 28) accompanied by Drake's 'God's Plan.'

'The Predator' made a regal entrance, donning a crown and robe, accompanied by Mike Tyson, with the tunes of Drake's 'Started from the Bottom' and 'God's Plan' setting the atmosphere. As he made his way toward the squared circle, Ngannou was joined by fellow African former UFC champions, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, adding to the grandeur of the moment.

Check out the video below:

Francis Ngannou's larger-than-life entrance captivated combat sports enthusiasts, eliciting a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Ten times better than Fury, he at least won there haha"

Another wrote:

"izzy , kamaru, tyson. damn man what a walkout 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Check out some more reactions below:

"this made me emotional"

"How I wish the 3 bad guys can gather to beat the sh*t outta Fury"

"This is fu*king brutal, BRUTAL."

"The way Chuck Liddell got hyped. He was ready to go."

