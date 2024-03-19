"Made a huge difference" - Andrew Tate and Tristan's donation to feed all laborers throughout Ramadan prompts reactions from retired MMA fighter

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate recently made a generous donation to feed laborers, and the gesture was documented and lauded by former professional mixed martial arts fighter Tam Khan on X (formerly Twitter).

Khan's post revealed that the Tate brothers have made a sizeable donation to feed laborers throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Khan is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates so the donation was presumably made in the same region. The post read:

"Thank you to my brothers @Cobratate & @TateTheTalisman for their very generous donation to charity here. Feeding all labourers throughout the month of Ramadan. May Allah accept their deeds. Alhamdulillah they really made a huge difference [folded hands emoji]"

Check out Tam Khan's post below:

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Tate had also proclaimed on X that he will be feeding orphans across the globe through the month of Ramadan through their foundation, Tate Pledge. He wrote:

"I will be feeding orpahsn globally every single day of Ramadan. See our charity work here: @tatepledge"

Check out Andrew Tate's post below on X:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's Ramadan donation

Fans reacted to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's generous act and took to Tam Khan's post to express their gratitude.

Fans wrote:

"Their kindness and compassion are making a meaningful impact in the community"

"They are big hearted angels. May Allah protect and elevate them. Ameen."

"Good men [handshake emoji]"

"that's so kind of them, real men stepping up!"

The older Tate brother accepted Islam in 2022 and drew widespread attention for his conversion. Ever since, he has continued to reference verses from the Quran on his social media accounts, and in posts addressing his many followers.

Other fans asked to draw attention to other issues at hand including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with comments like:

"No one is talking about what's going on in gaza anymore it's been phase out."

"Anyone donating for Christian children for Easter?"

Check out some of the comments on X in the screenshots below:

Fans react to the Tate brothers' gesture.