"Made so much money it was crazy" - Sean O'Malley has top UFC welterweight in splits after hilarious Aljamain Sterling knockout remark

Sean O'Malley claimed the bantamweight championship last month with a second-round stoppage of Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292.

'Sugar' not only secured a spectacular victory but also likely cashed in on the most substantial fight purse of his career thus far.

Elsewhere, former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns recently sparked a lively conversation on X (formerly Twitter) by asking his followers about the most surprising ways they've witnessed someone rake in a significant amount of money:

"💭💰 What's the most unexpected way you have seen someone make a significant amount of money? And how much was it? #MoneyTalks"

Joining the conversation, O'Malley chimed in, drawing attention to his own recent earnings from his KO victory over 'Funk Master.' He said:

"I knocked this one dude out and made so much money it was crazy"

The UFC bantamweight kingpin's reply had 'Durinho' in fits of laughter, as evidenced by his reaction:

"🤣🤣🤣"

Sean O'Malley talks about his discussion with Dana White regarding his upcoming fight

Sean O'Malley recently disclosed that UFC CEO Dana White will be unveiling details about his first title defense in the coming weeks.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, when questioned about the prospect of competing in December, 'Sugar' responded:

"We'll see. The sooner the better for me. There's nothing official right now, I did talk to Dana [White], he said he's gonna announce something massive in a few weeks. I know there's a couple of options of who that might be. But he didn't specifically tell me, 'cause there's still moving pieces. But he did say he was going to announce something massive in a few weeks."

Check out O’Malley's comments below (from 13:50):