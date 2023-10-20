Magomed Abdulkadirov plans to overwhelm Tye Ruotolo with his feared Dagestani grappling style: “I’m confident in my abilities”

The Dagestani-style pressure grappling has taken the combat sports world by storm, and Magomed Abdulkadirov plans to use it to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

On November 3, the 32-year-old promotional debutant from Russia seeks to hand Tye Ruotolo his first taste of defeat under the ONE banner in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

While Abdulkadirov acknowledges that he’s not a household name yet like his superstar opponent, he plans to introduce himself to the global stage by leaving Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with 26 pounds of gold in his possession.

He plans to subject the sensational Ruotolo to a level of relentless pressure that he’s never experienced before.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career by far, Magomed Abdulkadirov told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I’m confident in my abilities, and I will be able to prove that Russian and Dagestani grappling is at a world-class level. If you are not confident, you have nothing to do at this level.”

Abdulkadirov’s pressure-style wrestling does stand out, but he’s also an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete.

The BJJ black belt is a multiple-time UWW World Grappling Champion and a European ADCC Grappling Champion.

Meanwhile, the Ruotolo twins, Tye and Kade, are known for their top-heavy offense and feverish pursuit of submissions.

Abdulkadirov, though, remains unfazed and knows he has the tools to force the 20-year-old phenom on the defensive and put him on his back.

The Universal Fighters’ athlete's formidable passing game is a sight to behold, and we’ll soon see if he can pull off the mighty upset on November 3.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.