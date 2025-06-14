  • home icon
  "Make it entertaining for the crowd"- Aliff proud to put on a show in striking clinic vs Elmehdi El Jamari

“Make it entertaining for the crowd”- Aliff proud to put on a show in striking clinic vs Elmehdi El Jamari

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jun 14, 2025 08:44 GMT
Aliff Sor Dechapan - Photo by ONE Championship
Aliff Sor Dechapan - Photo by ONE Championship

21-year-old rising Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan of Malaysia and Thailand once again proved why he is one of the world's top prospects in 'the art of eight limbs' by gutting out a hard-earned victory over a tough opponent last weekend.

Aliff took care of business against a determined Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Saturday, and brought home a close unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards when it was all said and done.

Speaking to veteran ONE broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring following his fight, Aliff talked about his goal heading into the contest, and then proceeded to thank his supporters.

The 21-year-old Sor Dechapan athlete said:

"I tried to make it entertaining for the crowd tonight."

Aliff added:

"I must thank a lot of people who have been supporting me through my school, and my family who have been there supporting me as well. Sor Dechapan and all the coaches and the trainers there who have always pushed me to train hard and supporting me, and everyone who is sending me support, I must really thank you."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aliff Sor Dechapan excited for potential showdown with Prajanchai: "It will be my honor to face someone like him"

Not long after his victory over Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on Saturday, Aliff Sor Dechapan was quickly faced off with two-sport king and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

That denotes that perhaps this fight is next for the two gentlemen.

Aliff commented on the potential matchup:

"When I get that chance to get that belt from him, this is my new goal, and I will train harder. It will be my honor to face someone like him.

Quick Links

