  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Make it happen” - British legend Liam Harrison tells the next generation to train in Thailand to unlock their fullest potential

“Make it happen” - British legend Liam Harrison tells the next generation to train in Thailand to unlock their fullest potential

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 27, 2025 12:51 GMT
Liam Harrison tells the younger generation to train in Thailand to unlock their fullest potential. [Photo from ONE Championship]
Liam Harrison tells the younger generation to train in Thailand to unlock their fullest potential. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Even though Muay Thai grew exponentially in the United Kingdom, British legend Liam Harrison believes that the younger fighters should still make the trip to Thailand to unlock their fullest potential. Taking to Instagram, Harrison shared his wisdom for those who want to follow the path he laid for the current and next generation of British Muay Thai standouts.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Liam Harrison wrote:

"A few years ago, talking Thailand life with Joe [Rogan]. A serious shock to the system when I first moved there. I was there close to three years, had lots of fights there, and blessed to have worked with some incredible Golden Era Thai champions and learned so much."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I would always say, however, to any youngsters who want to spend an extended period of time in Thailand to 100 percent do it. Get out there, fight as much as you can, and gain the experience, make memories, and create some amazing stories. This isn’t a dummy run, we’ve only got one chance to make these memories and to get after our dreams so make it happen. No regrets."
Ad

Harrison's experience in the birthplace of Muay Thai ultimately pushed him to legend status, and he's now seen as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters from Great Britain and the West.

'Hitman' is a 90-win veteran who collected world titles across his legendary career that started as far back as 2000.

Following a short-lived retirement, Harrison rescinded the decision and said he would have one final run in ONE Championship before hanging up the gloves for good.

Ad

Harrison initially announced his retirement in September 2024 when he lost to fellow legend Seksan at ONER 168: Denver.

Liam Harrison in pure awe of Roberto Soldic's terrifying knockout power against Dagi Arslanaliev

Liam Harrison is no stranger to taking people's souls inside the ring, but the one he saw at ONE 171: Qatar was the stuff of martial arts nightmare.

Ad

Roberto Soldic scored one of his greatest knockout wins when he flatlined Turkish mauler Dagi Arslanaliev with his patented left hook in their welterweight MMA showdown at ONE 171 on Feb.20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Sharing his thoughts on the comments section of Soldic's highlight on Instagram, Harrison wrote:

"The power was absolutely outrageous… The power in ‘Robocop’s’ left hand is crazy.”

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी