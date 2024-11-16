"Makes R.Kelly look like a decent guy" - Adrienne Iapalucci joins Joe Rogan for no-holds-barred discussion on P. Diddy’s infamous parties

Joe Rogan and Adrienne Iapaluci recently delved into an unfiltered discussion about the infamous parties organized by the American rapper Shawn 'P. Diddy' Combs. Rogan's standup comic guest opined that the grossness of those parties made even R. Kelly look like a generous person.

Rogan hosted Iapalucci in episode 2227 of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Shortly after the beginning of the episode, the 57-year-old got into a discussion about P. Diddy's infamous 'White parties' with his guest.

P. Diddy's musical career boomed in the early 1990s, making him a household name in the entertainment industry. The rapper celebrated his success from 1998 to 2009 with annual flagship events known as 'White Parties'. These events included noteworthy American entertainment celebrities and were promoted as events to end racial discrimination.

However, the dark truth about P. Diddy's 'White Parties' came out after multiple lawsuits were filed against him in recent years. Iapalucci mentioned another gross thought that might have been on Diddy's mind when he chose the white color for his parties. She said,

"It's just weird because he always had the 'White Parties' where they had to wear all white. And I just feel like that's the worst color for [to hide] body fluid. [Rogan - Ewww...]. Maybe that's how he [P. Diddy] kept track of who he fu**ed."

Rogan initially cackled hard at Iapalucci's assessment but then got serious to mention how even children were affected by it. Iapalucci stated:

"Yeah, it's disgusting. He [P. Diddy] makes R. Kelly look like a decent guy."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Adrianne Iapaluci (02:42):

R. Kelly is another American musician who has been involved in a plethora of crimes since 1994. The nature of his criminal activities has a lot in common with the crimes P. Diddy has been accused of.

Joe Rogan reveals another dark secret about P. Diddy's extravagant parties

Joe Rogan's dialogue with Adrianne Iapaluci was far from being the first time he delved into a discussion about P. Diddy's horrific acts. Rogan hosted the standup comic and podcaster Andrew Schulz in episode no. 2132 of JRE, where he revealed another shocking secret related to Diddy's parties.

With the help of Young Jamie, Rogan pulled out an article on the screen that disclosed that hundreds of cameras were found inside Diddy's lavish mansions hosting the 'White Parties'. The 57-year-old read out the headline of the article:

"Hundreds of hidden cameras discovered in Diddy's homes, lawsuit says"

His following dialogue with Schulz indicated that Diddy used the camera footage to prevent the attendees from revealing the illegal acts that happened at those parties.

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz below (3:18:56):

