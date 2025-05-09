Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali says he’ll fight Freddie Haggerty “any day of the week”

Johan Ghazali isn’t one to call people out, but if the name Freddie Haggerty comes across the table, he’s already said yes.

With a potential matchup between the two young flyweights floating around, Ghazali made it clear he’s not ducking anyone. Whether or not the other side wants it is another story.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

"I want it," he said. "But I think - this is just what I think - ONE Championship has already offered Freddie and he said no. Maybe. I don’t know. But I have a big feeling that that’s it, because I’m all down. I’m down. I’ll fight Freddie any day of the week."

It’s a bold statement, but Ghazali has always been direct, confident, and unafraid to say what he wants. At just 18, 'Jojo' has already built a reputation as one of the most exciting knockout artists in the division, and he’s looking for the kind of fights that keep that momentum alive.

Watch the full interview below:

“I just want to be top-five ranked” - Johan Ghazali eager to break through the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division’s rankings

Johan Ghazali’s last outing didn’t go his way. A loss to Johan Estupinan bumped him off track and shot Estupinan into the flyweight Muay Thai rankings instead.

For Ghazali, that one stung, but he's just hopeful he'll get his chance soon.

"Honestly, everything in these next fights is to set me up for a rematch, or if not, you know, I just want to be top-five ranked this year, hopefully," he said.

Johan Ghazali will get his next shot at redemption on June 6, live in US Primetime, at ONE Fight Night 32, where he faces Colombian-American Diego Paez.

The event will be available on Prime Video for fight fans with an active subscription in North America.

