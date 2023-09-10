"Man-danced into history!!!" - UFC fighters shocked as Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 293

UFC fighters have reacted to the UFC middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Going into the fight between Adesanya and Strickland, it was expected to be a rather one-sided contest with 'The Last Stylebender' being the massive favorite. However, it turned out to be everything but that.

Sean Strickland started off the fight strongly and managed to knock down Israel Adesanya in the very first round. In the second round of the fight, Adesanya looked to have finally found his feet in the fight and was starting to land big punches.

However, it didn't last for long as Strickland threw 'The Last Stylebender' off his game plan for the next three rounds and managed to win the fight via unanimous decision, causing arguably one of the biggest upsets in a championship bout in the UFC.

Expand Tweet

As one would expect, fans and people from the MMA community have been sent into a frenzy and have flooded Twitter with their reactions following the UFC 293 bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Man danced into history!!! Wow congrats bro @SStricklandMMA"

"Unbelievable...MMA is the craziest sport in the world. I F*king love this"

"We're about to enter the greatest championship era in @ufc history. @SStricklandMMA"

Twitter reactions

Expand Tweet