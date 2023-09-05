“Man went straight for it” - Henry Cejudo giving wrestling lessons for Mackenzie Dern divides MMA Twitter

Henry Cejudo recently shared some of his wrestling wisdom with Mackenzie Dern during a training session together. Considering the former two-division champion is also among the youngest American wrestlers to win an Olympic Gold medal, it's unsurprising to see an ADCC world champion like Dern training with him.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by @mma_orbit, Cejudo can be seen showing Dern how to shoot for a double-legged takedown while gripping onto her hips. During the demonstration, 'Triple C' can be heard saying:

"Your b*tt is going to be my grip. The bigger it is, the easier it is to use as a grip."

Expand Tweet

Fans were highly amused by Cejudo's coaching methods, and many expressed their varying opinions in the post's comments section.

One fan hilariously pointed out how Henry Cejudo went straight for Mackenzie Dern's hips and wrote:

"LMAOOOO, man went straight for it."

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly asked 'Triple C' to mind his hands and wrote:

"HEY! Watch where you’re touching, pal."

Another user joked about Cejudo's wife not liking her husband's training methods and wrote:

"I think at last 1 week Henry will sleep in the ground after his wife watches this video."

Another fan wrote:

"Henry the preacher, never the practicer."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mma_orbit on Twitter

Henry Cejudo on Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo recently shared his two cents on a potential Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera matchup.

After his impressive second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, O'Malley called out Vera for a rematch. As the new bantamweight kingpin, 'Sugar' seemed keen to settle old scores against the Ecuadorian. 'Chito' is notably responsible for handing O'Malley the only loss on his professional record, securing a first-round TKO against the 28-year-old Montana native at UFC 252.

While many believe Sean O'Malley has evolved as a fighter and is sure to give Marlon Vera a tougher fight in a potential second outing, Henry Cejudo isn't confident about 'Sugar's chances.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' broke down their possible rematch. While Cejudo praised the new bantamweight champion's fighting skills, he didn't see him as durable enough to beat Vera. Cejudo said:

"His [O'Malley] No. 1 weakness in my eyes is his threshold, his ability to take pain, and his ability to have that gas tank to go for five rounds...This fight is really tailor-made for somebody like ‘Chito’ Vera... I could easily see ‘Chito’ Vera by stoppage, maybe within the fourth or fifth round. Mark my words.”

Watch the full video below: