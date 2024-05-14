Management releases statement on 29-year-old Sherif Lawal's tragic death after boxing debut: Here's all we know so far

British boxer Sherif Lawal tragically passed away on Sunday, May 12, after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut. The 29-year-old was competing at Harrow Leisure Centre in London when the incident occurred.

Lawal's management company, Warren Boxing Management, confirmed the news in a statement released on May 13. Via their official Instagram handle, the management company wrote:

“Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight. Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead. Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

Check out the post below:

According to reports, Lawal was struck in the temple during the fourth round of his scheduled six-round middleweight bout against Portuguese opponent Malam Varela at London's Harrow Leisure Centre. Medical personnel rushed to his aid at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBB) also expressed their condolences. General Secretary Richard Smith said:

"The thoughts of everyone involved in British boxing are with Sherif's family during this heartbreaking time." [H/t: E Online]

Lawal's death highlights the inherent dangers of boxing or any other combat sport. Though safety measures have improved significantly since the introduction of the Marquess of Queensberry Rules in 1884, fatalities still occur.

Records show that approximately 500 boxers have died in the ring or as a result of boxing since those rules were implemented.

This year alone, another boxer, Ardi Ndembo, died following a fight in April. The promising Congolese prospect was knocked out during a Team Combat League event in Florida and later succumbed to his injuries.

Expand Tweet