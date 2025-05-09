  • home icon
  Manny Pacquiao to end retirement to challenge for WBC welterweight title against Mario Barrios, fans react: "Absolute joke of a fight"

Manny Pacquiao to end retirement to challenge for WBC welterweight title against Mario Barrios, fans react: "Absolute joke of a fight"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 09, 2025 01:45 GMT
Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring for the WBC welterweight belt [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring for the WBC welterweight belt [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It was recently announced that boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to lock horns with Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 in Las Vegas, ending his four-year retirement.

'Pac Man' lost his last fight against Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in 2021. Subsequently, the 46-year-old announced his retirement from the sport and has participated in exhibition bouts in other promotions ever since.

Recently, ESPN Ringside on X reported Pacquiao's next fight, writing:

"Breaking: Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao will end his nearly four-year retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to Andreas Hale on Thursday."
Check out the post below:

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Absolute joke of a fight. [Mario] Barrios doesn't deserve a shot, Pac [Manny Pacquiao] definitely doesn't and shouldn't be anywhere near a ring anymore."
Others wrote:

"Damn I hate seeing fighters not knowing when to hang it up. I hope he doesn’t get hurt."
"Some fighters just can’t stay retired lol."
"This is a TITLE FIGHT?!! wow, that's trash! Whoever gave this the green light is a horrible promoter."
"I feel like this is just a money fight."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ESPNRingside on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ESPNRingside on X]

When Joe Rogan weighed in on the potential Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor fight

After Conor McGregor's dominant win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, rumors were afloat regarding a potential boxing match between 'The Notorious' and Manny Pacquiao. UFC commentator Joe Rogan shut it down as he claimed that the Irishman would not stand a chance against 'Pac Man.'

Speaking to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on The Joe Rogan Experience, he had this to say:

"You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match. Conor is not a professional boxer. Because he’s not a professional boxer, he’s not as efficient, and he’s going to get tired easier."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:48):

youtube-cover
Sunil Krishnan

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
