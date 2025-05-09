Manny Pacquiao to end retirement to challenge for WBC welterweight title against Mario Barrios, fans react: "Absolute joke of a fight"

It was recently announced that boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to lock horns with Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 in Las Vegas, ending his four-year retirement.

'Pac Man' lost his last fight against Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in 2021. Subsequently, the 46-year-old announced his retirement from the sport and has participated in exhibition bouts in other promotions ever since.

Recently, ESPN Ringside on X reported Pacquiao's next fight, writing:

"Breaking: Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao will end his nearly four-year retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to Andreas Hale on Thursday."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Absolute joke of a fight. [Mario] Barrios doesn't deserve a shot, Pac [Manny Pacquiao] definitely doesn't and shouldn't be anywhere near a ring anymore."

Others wrote:

"Damn I hate seeing fighters not knowing when to hang it up. I hope he doesn’t get hurt."

"Some fighters just can’t stay retired lol."

"This is a TITLE FIGHT?!! wow, that's trash! Whoever gave this the green light is a horrible promoter."

"I feel like this is just a money fight."

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ESPNRingside on X]

When Joe Rogan weighed in on the potential Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor fight

After Conor McGregor's dominant win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, rumors were afloat regarding a potential boxing match between 'The Notorious' and Manny Pacquiao. UFC commentator Joe Rogan shut it down as he claimed that the Irishman would not stand a chance against 'Pac Man.'

Speaking to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on The Joe Rogan Experience, he had this to say:

"You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match. Conor is not a professional boxer. Because he’s not a professional boxer, he’s not as efficient, and he’s going to get tired easier."

