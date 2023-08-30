Manny Pacquiao looking to box at 2024 Paris Olympics with gold medal in mind

Phillipine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao intends to represent his country at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pacquiao is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time and is a former champion at multiple weight classes including flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. He is the only eight-division champion in history. He also became the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history at 40 years old in 2019.

Pacquiao retired a month after his loss against Yordenis Ugás in August, 2021. At the time of retirement in September 2021, 'PacMan' had amassed a record of 62 wins, eight losses, and two draws.

The decorated fighter is now keen on donning his gloves again for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics which will be held in Paris, France. Philippine Olympic Committee chairman and Tagaytay City mayor Abraham Tolentino issued a statement about Manny Pacquiao's interest and his camp reaching out to inquire about a slot for the Paris Games.

"Manny Pacquiao wants to fight at the Paris 2024 Olympics with the aim of ending his boxing career by winning a gold medal for his country at age 45, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino has announced. He said they're now exploring qualification routes."

Fans react to Manny Pacquiao's interest in returning to boxing at Paris Olympics in 2024

Fans had a mixed response to the news of Manny Pacquiao potentially returning to action at the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.

Fans speculated whether he would be allowed to compete while also being skeptical about his chances in amateur boxing, which follows a different format and scoring system to professional boxing.

"Whether or not that should be allowed is a moot point I suppose. He has zero chance of winning a gold medal at this age with no experience of the amateur system."

"You're right but it's still 3 rounds with bigger gloves. And to be honest some of these elite amateurs like Andy Cruz would have a great chance of beating a 45 year old Pac in their pro debut."

"lol, he's one of the greats at PRO boxing. He'll knock everyone out at amateur be real"

Others were just happy to see the legend back in action.

"I doubt he medals but I can’t wait to see it"

"This would be pretty cool! & a hell of an accomplishment if he wins"

