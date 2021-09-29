Watch: Manny Pacquiao posts emotional video bidding farewell to his legendary boxing career

Manny Pacquiao has posted an emotional video on social media announcing his retirement from boxing.

Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Over the course of his career, he has fought some of the best pugilists on the planet and often emerged victorious. 'Pacman' is ending his pro-boxing career with an impressive 62-8-2 record.

The video, voiced by Pacquiao himself, takes us through various stages of the legendary boxer's career. He thanked the almighty for giving him a career cherished not only by him but by his entire country and people across the globe.

Pacquiao said the decision to permanently hang up his gloves is the 'hardest' he has ever made. He also thanked fans who've supported him through thick and thin on his incredible journey as a boxer. The Filipino senator also had an inspiring message for up-and-comers. He concluded his statement by bidding farewell to the squared circle.

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," Manny Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.

Manny Pacquiao will always be remembered as one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century

Manny Pacquiao's last fight was against Yordenis Ugas in August. He ended up losing the contest via unanimous decision.

'Pacman' holds several prestigious records in the world of boxing. He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport. Pacquiao was also the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes. In 2019, he became the oldest welterweight world champion ever at the age of 40.

Manny Pacquiao was also expected to step inside the boxing ring to take on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a blockbuster crossover matchup this year. However, the fight never came to fruition.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Manny Pacquiao on his glorious boxing career and wish him the best for future endeavors.

