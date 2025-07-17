Manny Pacquiao quotes Winston Churchill in ice-cold response to critics slamming his boxing return

Manny Pacquiao recently addressed those criticizing his return to boxing as a 46-year-old and quoted Winston Churchill to support his response. Pacquiao is set to make his boxing comeback against Mario Barrios in a welterweight title fight this weekend at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao is widely considered among the greatest boxers of all time and has an incredible professional record of 62-8-2. He's coming off a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Despite the extended hiatus from boxing, Pacquiao is confident of his chances against Barrios and has no time for naysayers.
In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the iconic pugilist addressed criticism about him coming out of retirement at 46 and said:
"Critics are always there. Critics are a part of my career, even when I started boxing... I'm always inspired by the quote of Winston Churchill who said, 'You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at everyone that barks.' That's Winston Churchill."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Manny Pacquiao gets honest about Jake Paul and his contribution to boxing
Manny Pacquiao recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul and the former Disney star's contribution to boxing. The legendary boxer made it clear that Paul had his respect and that he had the talent to be a serious pugilist.
In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Pacquiao gave 'The Problem Child' his flowers and lauded his skills in the squared circle. He said:
"Jake Paul, he has talent. He can fight in a real boxing match and he can be a boxer. [He's earned your respect?] Yes, yes. He has. It's not good for boxing industry to always have exhibition matches... Need to have real fights to entertain the fans."
Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and has racked up a 12-1 professional record. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has notably recorded wins over combat sports greats like Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley.