Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune doesn't want him to dance with Conor McGregor inside the squared circle.

Manny Pacquiao recently signed with Paradigm Sports Management, the same management as Conor McGregor, and since then, there have been rumors surrounding a massive boxing fight between the two superstars of combat sports. Conor McGregor recently expressed the desire to get inside the boxing ring again and a money fight with Manny Pacquiao certainly makes a lot of sense from a business perspective.

However, Fortune doesn't see the point in his pupil fighting Conor McGregor. Speaking to The Manilla Times, Fortune said that Manny Pacquiao has no business tarnishing his legacy by fighting a "bum" like the former two-division UFC champion.

“Why even make that guy rich? And it won’t do absolutely nothing for Pacquiao as far as his legacy [is concerned]. Remember, this is just my opinion. Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing,” Fortune told The Manila Times in an overseas call on Sunday, adding that it would be very unfair to Pacquiao’s fans for him to fight McGregor. Why destroy your legacy for a bum like McGregor?”

Regardless of what his coach thinks, a superfight between Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor is surely going to rake in the moolah and it's going to be a surefire blockbuster event. The fight however, as Fortune predicts, will be a one-sided affair in favor of Pacquiao.

“Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside the three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing,” Fortune said. "I mean, my God, this is boxing, we are boxers. McGregor is an MMA guy and we can’t do MMA, and he can’t box that’s very simple,” he continued.