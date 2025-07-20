Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios is in the books. The boxing event took place on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured seven fights across as many weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.In the main event, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returned after four years of absence to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.Pacquiao figured out his range early and established a solid lead through the early rounds. Barrios, the bigger man between the two, fired back with shots of his own. His jab proved to be the most effective weapon, enabling him to keep the 46-year-old at a favorable distance.After 12 rounds of action, one judge scored the contest in Barrios' favor, while two judges scored the contest evenly. As a result, the fight was scored as a majority draw and Barrios retained the WBC welterweight title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora attempted the second defence of his WBC super welterweight title against Tim Tszyu. The fight was a rematch of their March 2024 fight, where Fundora defeated Tszyu by split decision to capture the belt.The rematch played out in a vastly different manner. Fundora, the taller fighter, fought behind the jab and scored a knockdown in Round 1 with a left straight. Tszyu survived and continued to offer resistance, but could not work around Fundora's jab. The champion continued to break Tszyu down systematically, and inflicted significant damage, particularly in Round 7.Tszyu's corner decided to stop the fight and he did not walk out for Round 8. As a result, Fundora was declared the winner by T/KO (corner stoppage), retaining the title in dominant fashion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Brandon Figueroa and Isaac Cruz defeated Joet Gonzalez and Omar Salcido Gamez, respectively, on the scorecards.Check out the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios full results below:Main cardMain event: Welterweight - Mario Barrios (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao ends in a majority draw (115-113, 114-114 X 2) (WBC welterweight title fight)Co-main event: Super welterweight - Sebastian Fundora def. Tim Tszyu by T/KO (Corner stoppage) (WBC super welterweight title fight)Super lightweight - Isaac Cruz def. Omar Salcido Gamez by unanimous decisionFeatherweight - Brandon Figueroa def. Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision (116-112 X 2, 115-113)Preliminary cardLightweight - Gary Russell Jr. def. Hugo Castaneda by T/KO (R10)Super bantamweight - David Picasso def. Kyonosuke Kameda by majority decision (98-92 X 2, 95-95)Super featherweight - Mark Magsayo def. Jorge Mata Cuellar by unanimous decision (100-90 X 2, 98-92)