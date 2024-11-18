"Many things didn't go as planned" - Aliff concedes there were 'errors' in his win over Walter Goncalves

Thai rising star Aliff Sor Dechapan recently conceded that he didn't produce his best effort against Walter Goncalves at ONE 169.

Despite securing the hard-earned victory, Aliff is the first to admit that it was far from perfect. Scrutinizing his performance in the aftermath with ONE Championship in Thailand, he said:

"Even though I won a big event, many things didn't go as planned. I will take the mistake made today and improve them in my next fight."

On Nov. 8, Aliff took on former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Walter Goncalves in a strawweight (125 lbs) battle at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men put on a strong back-and-forth performance filled with passion, grit, and violence.

The Malaysian-Thai fought like his usual self, taking control of most of the bout with his long range, as he set up punching combinations after punching combinations.

Goncalves, in response, did well in countering the former's best attacks. However, the young striker landed more significant strikes to garner the victory by a close decision.

Aliff Sor Dechapan reveals how his life has changed after joining ONE Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan is extremely grateful to ONE Championship for giving a young kid like him, a chance to fight for one of the biggest martial arts organizations in the world.

The Malaysian-Thai striker certainly earned his spot on the ONE roster following a 4-0 start in ONE Friday Fights events.

After scoring his third knockout, Aliff was then granted a six-figure contract to fight on-stage in 2023.

Since then, he's fought against some stiff competition in Ellis Barboza, Zhang Peimian, and Walter Goncalves.

For a 20-year-old kid, this incredible journey to the mountaintop feels like a dream.

Speaking to ONE, he explained:

"My life has changed. I have more acquaintances and I have my own savings. This is a world-class event, broadcast live all over the world, which means people all over the world know me."

