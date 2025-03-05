“Many young fighters look up to me” - Superlek explains why being a world champion comes with a moral responsibility 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes that becoming a world champion is more than just the glitz and the glamour. As far as the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing king is concerned, being the best in the world also means you have to hold yourself to a higher standard and be a role model.

'The Kicking Machine' shared his philosophy in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I always try to behave well, practice diligently, and be disciplined because I know that many young fighters look up to me. I always try to convey good things to everyone so that they can learn and use them.”

Superlek is indeed a class act in and out of the Circle. When he's not fighting, the 29-year-old supreme striker is just the nicest and most humble human being ever.

However, make no mistake about it, the two-sport and two-weight world champion flips the switch when it's time to do business. The Kiatmoo9 Gym megastar already holds massive victories over some of the biggest names in striking, including Jonathan Haggerty and ONE 172 main-eventers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

'The Kicking Machine' will look to unify the 135-pound Muay Thai belts on March 23, when he faces Nabil Anane at the Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek says big win over Takeru made him a household name

Truth be told, Superlek has grown from becoming an unheralded gem into a full-blown megastar after beating his compatriot Rodtang in the 'Muay Thai Fight of the Century.'

However, as far as 'The Kicking Machine' is concerned, it was his rousing triumph over Takeru last year that brought his career to unprecedented heights. Superlek told ONE:

“Especially after the fight where I beat Takeru. Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot.”

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which will air live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

