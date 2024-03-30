"MARAB for President" - Fans blown away by Merab Dvalishvili's hilarious skit on Sean O'Malley

The inner comedian in Merab Dvalishvili has struck again with another humorous video post on social media.

Fans have begun to laud Dvalishvili as one of the funniest fighters on the UFC roster, and 'The Machine' has not stopped in pursuit of a title fight with bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili posted another skit on March 29 featuring his haunting of an O'Malley look-alike and fans were unanimously in approval.

Many praised the creativity of the No.1-ranked bantamweight contender while noting the uncanny resemblance his friend seen in the video had to O'Malley.

With their comment, several fans connected Dvalishvili's post to his previous announcement of obtaining American citizenship.

One such commenter wrote:

"MARAB for president, you're a citizen now!!!"

Fan commenting on Merab Dvalishvili's Instagram video [via @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

The fan reference of 'Marab' derived from O'Malley's tendency to misspell the Georgian's name in his posts on X.

Fans were not the only viewers of the post who left their thoughts, as several fighters commented on them beneath the video. Al Iaquinta, Mike Perry, Paulo Costa, and Rafael dos Anjos were among the many current and former fighters who gave the recording a positive review. Perry comedically called Dvalishvili the "next Road House lead."

Others commented:

"Dude that's crazy lmao. I thought that was really O'Malley lmao!"

"Forget fighting, you're a content creator now"

"MARAB got the best skits"

"Merab is definitely becoming my favorite fighter hahaha"

View more reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's Instagram post below:

Fans and fighters react to Merab Dvalishvili's Instagram video calling out Sean O'Malley [via @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley projected odds

With Dana White singling out Merab Dvalishvili as the next challenger for the bantamweight title, the oddsmakers have already prepared for the matchup to be confirmed and set opening lines.

Of the sportsbooks with available lines for the rumored upcoming bout, Dvalishvili is priced as a 2-1 favorite over the defending champion, 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Dvalishvili has not lost a fight since 2018 and is currently on the longest active win streak in the division. Many have already pointed to 'The Machine' as the best bantamweight in the UFC, as he likely would have already fought for the title had his close friend, Aljamain Sterling, not held the belt before O'Malley.

O'Malley does not have the win streak of Dvalishvili but improved his record to 18-1 with a dominant title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299. The fan favorite still considers himself undefeated with the lone loss of his record, a previous fight with Vera, largely occurring due to an injury.