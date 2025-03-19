Marat Grigorian eyes quick win vs Kaito Ono at ONE 172 to gain more chance to fight in Japan: "Give the fans what they want"

First impressions last, and for Armenian kickboxing savage Marat Grigorian, it is important for him to leave a mark on Japanese fans on March 23 at ONE 172. The former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion returns in a featherweight tussle with Kaito Ono in front of the Saitama Super Arena crowd.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the bout, Marat Grigorian explained that if he wants to earn a regular spot on the promotion's events in Japan, he would need to display an immaculate performance, as he stated:

"I will do whatever I can do for this fight. I'm very excited to fight again in Japan. And if I want to fight more in Japan in ONE Championship, I need to knock him out, put up a performance, and give the fans what they want."

This is going be the second time that the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger will compete in Japan under the world's largest martial arts organization and would certainly love to appear again in future events there.

Marat Grigorian says that doing work in the gym gives him relaxation

The 33-year-old veteran contender is always putting up the work inside the gym almost every day and has shared that he only skips training whenever he feels under the weather.

But when fully healthy, Grigorian claims that he couldn't stop because this gives him relaxation despite the rigorous preparation, as he told Masato Kobayashi in a recent interview:

"I train every day. But I take a break when I'm feeling not good. I'll take one day of rest. And then back to training. And when I feel enough, I'll take a break. There are days when I train for ten days without stopping, but I enjoy it. It's replacing for me."

Fight fans can watch the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

