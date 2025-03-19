Marat Grigorian looks to pull a rabbit out of his hat to beat tricky Kaito Ono at ONE 172: "It will be me who surprises him"

Armenian striking star Marat Grigorian heads into his featherweight kickboxing match with Kaito Ono with a strong mentality, and he wants to convert this into a surprise for the promotional debutant.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Marat Grigorian claims that he would still carry a killer mentality against Ono on March 23 at ONE 172, much like he did in his previous outings under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The fighting pride of Hemmers Gym detailed:

"Kaito may surprise me. But with his mindset, I think it will be me who surprises him. I never take anyone lightly, and that is the same respect I bring into this fight against Kaito."

The former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger will gun for his sixth win in the promotion and spoil the party for Japanese fans who are going to watch the action inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Marat Grigorian reveals his biggest goal in every fight that he competes in

The Hemmers Gym representative also talked about the main goal in his mind whenever he competes inside the ring or in the Circle - put the lights out of his opponent.

According to Marat Grigorian, it is something that rewards everyone, especially the fans because he does not want to waste their time watching him score points on the judges' scorecards.

He shared it with ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Whenever I fight, I always come to produce a fight. A real fight. I don't want to waste fans' time, and I don't come there to waste my time or my opponent's time, either. I don't go for points. I always have one thing on my mind - to knock the guy standing in front of me out. That's it."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

