Marat Grigorian says goal at ONE 172 is to remind fight fans of ‘the golden days’ of kickboxing: “I will bring some fire”

Marat Grigorian is ready to bring the heat.

The former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion returns to the Circle this Sunday, March 23, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang—an event scheduled to feature five massive ONE world championship clashes and a long-awaited superfight between Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former three-division K-1 king Takeru Segawa.

But before all that, fans inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan and those watching around the world will see Grigorian step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage for a showdown with Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono.

Speaking with ONE ahead of fight night, Grigorian plans to put on a show for fans, reminiscent of the "golden days" of K-1 kickboxing in The Land of the Rising Sun.

“I just want to produce a high-level kickboxing fight in Japan," Grigorian said. "I want to give the fans a fight that reminds them of the golden days of K-1 kickboxing in Japan. Everyone is excited that I will bring some fire in this fight, and I also hope [Kaito] comes with that mindset.”

Will Marat Grigorian improve upon his 80% finish rate at ONE 172?

If you need someone to deliver a guaranteed banger in eight-ounce gloves, there are few better than Marat Grigorian.

Thus far, the Armenian carries an impressive 80% finish rate inside the Circle with noteworthy knockouts against Ivan Kondratev, Andy Souwer, and longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

In his most recent outing, Grigorian finished Abdelali Zahidi in the second round of their ONE Friday Fights 92 encounter in December.

Will Grigorian add another big finish to his resume at ONE 172, or will Japanese sensation Kaito Ono introduce himself to ONE fans by taking out one of the featherweight kickboxing division's most dangerous strikers?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

