Marat Grigorian says Japanese star Masaaki Noiri is not on his level yet: “He needs to win more to fight against me”

Marat Grigorian thinks Masaaki Noiri has some work to do inside the Circle before earning the right to fight him.

Both Grigorian and Noiri will be in action on Sunday, March 23, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Grigorian is scheduled to square off with newcomer Kaito Ono, while Noiri will square off with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai, with the winner emerging as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king.

If Noiri comes out on top, it could put him on an inevitable collision course with Grigorian. However, the three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion thinks the Japanese star has a ways to go before earning the right to fight him.

"I think against him, it would also be a good fight," Grigorian told Masato Kobayashi. "But he needs to win more to fight against me."

Marat Grigorian faces one of Japan's best kickboxers at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian goes into ONE 172 having won two of his last three, including a pair of highlight-reel knockouts against Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong and Abdelali Zahidi.

With a win in Japan, Grigorian will keep himself in the mix atop the loaded featherweight kickboxing division. However, that will be no easy task as he takes on one of Japan's most accomplished fighters.

Kaito Ono has established himself as a world-class striker, picking up titles under the Shoot Boxing and Rise banners. Overall, Ono has 59 career wins, with 26 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Will Ono score win number 60 inside the Circle, or will Marat Grigorian once again remind the world why he is one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

