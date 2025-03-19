Marat Grigorian says he'll put on a show regardless of who's standing in front of him: "It doesn't matter"

For former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian, his fan-friendly fighting style will also be present whenever he competes inside the ring regardless of his opponent.

Marat Grigorian proclaimed this during an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his featherweight kickboxing war against Kaito Ono on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan:

"For me it doesn't matter how I win, doesn't matter who I fight, just put someone in the ring, and I will perform to the best of my abilities and impress people watching."

The Hemmers Gym representative has developed a forward-pressure type of approach and doesn't stop moving forward until his opponents crumble. This has helped him win five of his eight matches under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Grigorian's most recent victory was against Abdelali Zahidi last December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92 via second-round knockout. This also helped him maintain a high finish rate of 80 percent under the promotional banner.

Marat Grigorian promises to make his fight with Kaito Ono interesting for fans

The 33-year-old contender has made several refinements to his fighting style, and he aims to fully showcase it against his Japanese opponent on fight night.

Grigorian says that despite how small these changes are, they will be visible to everyone and will surely help him secure the win. He discussed this during his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as he explained:

"The small things make the big changes. We worked on something, some new styles. I will make that very visible in the fight. It will be an interesting matchup for all the fans."

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

