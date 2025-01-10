Marcelo Garcia says there's no room for complacency in ONE debut vs. Masakazu Imanari: "Somebody's training to beat me"

Multi-time BJJ world champion Marcelo Garcia is ready to showcase his legendary skills in front of the global audience as he continues his preparation for his upcoming openweight submission grappling match with Masakazu Imanari on Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

In a recent appearance on JitsCast for an interview, Garcia shared that he reclaimed the fire inside of him with the knowledge of someone preparing against him to battle. Furthermore, he explained that returning to training was like clockwork for him, even though he missed a significant amount of time as the Brazilian icon explained:

"I need to get in shape because somebody's training to beat me, and now I have the motivation. So I just got what I was missing. But it feels natural to be able to go back to training. And I just can't wait to do this for as long as I can."

Check out Marcelo Garcia's full interview below:

Marcelo Garcia targets other BJJ tournaments to stay active and keep himself sharp in competition

The 41-year-old veteran is looking to maximize his return to the highest level of competition by laying out his option to compete in other BJJ tournaments.

According to Marcelo Garcia, it will be good for him to keep him sharp. However, he clarified that he'd first focus on his campaign under ONE Championship, as he proclaimed during his appearance on Jits Cast:

"I like to do one thing at a time. But I even have an exclusive contract with ONE. I believe like I'll able to compete in those IBJJF tournaments, ADCC, and maybe, CJI, if it doesn't have any conflict with the dates. So there's the option. But I like to just do one thing at a time. It is already like a big step for me to come back to the competition."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

