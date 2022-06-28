“I’m not rushing anything” - Marcus 'Buchecha'  Almeida likes his progression in MMA

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida is an all-time great in Brazilian jiu jitsu who is now competing in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division. After proving himself in the world of grappling and reaching legendary status, having won dozens of world titles, the Brazilian great was seeking a new challenge.

In 2021, the heavyweight made his MMA debut in ONE and has looked unstoppable ever since. With his huge success, many fans and pundits want to see Almeida in a world title opportunity sooner rather than later. However, the Brazilian-born fighter is not looking to rush his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Almeida explained his point of view:

“It wasn’t really long ago [since my debut], right? The first fight was in September, so it was less than a year apart from the fight from today. But one thing I can say is I’m feeling really confident in the cage. I’m learning the game, and every [fight] becomes more comfortable. I’m not rushing anything. I’m taking my time to do everything.”

Almeida would like to take more time to improve his in-cage MMA skills. But one of the issues he’s currently facing is that no one can survive against him.

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida MMA win streak

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida is currently undefeated in his MMA career, having made his debut in 2021, but he is not looking to rush his way to the top. Many fighters agree that in-cage time is an important factor in developing one's skills. However, no opponent has been able to survive longer than three minutes against 'Buchecha.'

In Septermber 2021, he made his professional debut against veteran fighter Anderson Da Silva. Between kickboxing and MMA, Da Silva has over 70 bouts to his name. Almeida made it look easy, earning a submission in just 2:55 minutes of round one.

He then faced undefeated knockout artist Kang Ji Won. Almeida handed the South Korean fighter his first loss in just 2:27 of round one via submission. Kang took the loss and continued to improve as he won his next fight via knockout.

Most recently, 'Buchecha' met Australian-born fighter Simon Carson in June 2022. Impressively, rather than a submission, Almeida showed new skills by earning a TKO stoppage in only 2:24 of round one.

An impressive winning streak thus far, but even so, Almeida explained to ONE that he still wants to take his time and not rush into a world title shot. ONE's heavyweight division is looking exciting with reigning king Arjan Bhullar expected to face the interim world champion Anatoly Malykhin later this year.

