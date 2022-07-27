Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida looking better with his hands everyday, striking developing rapidly

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is already in possession of possibly the best grappling game in mixed martial arts, yet the Brazilian legend is just getting started.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is preparing for his fourth MMA match where he squares off against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, US primetime. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE on Prime Video 1 will be the first ONE Championship card that will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Almeida recently took to Instagram to share his workouts, and his latest post saw him throwing hands with menacing intent.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion worked his boxing skills with compatriot Ivan de Oliveira, a former IBF featherweight world champion during his active years in the sport.

‘Buchecha’ posted:

“Improving every day, thank you @ivan_de_oliveira_boxe 🤜🏼🤛🏼!”

Almeida, who transitioned to MMA in September 2021, holds a 3-0 record with all three of his wins coming by way of finish.

In his first two matches, he submitted knockout artists Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won in the very first round. Almeida then took his first knockout win when he subjected Australian veteran Simon Carson to some devastating ground-and-pound.

Almeida’s fourth fight, however, might be the toughest of his career yet. Grishenko has five wins under his belt, four of which are finishes. In February, he fought for the ONE interim heavyweight world title opposite Anatoly Malykhin.

Nevertheless, Almeida has shown that he’s a master at controlling fights and putting his opponents under his will. One thing is for certain, though. The bout between Almeida and Grishenko is sure to shake up ONE’s heavyweight division.

‘Buchecha’ is proud to be part of ONE Championship’s burgeoning grappling scene

ONE Championship has made it a point to push the whole gamut of martial arts into the mainstream, and that includes submission grappling.

MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling all share equal importance in the promotion and ‘Buchecha’ couldn’t be any happier.

The Brazilian said in an interview with the South China Morning Post that it’s unbelievable how much the sport of submission grappling has been pushed into the broader audience:

“Man, it's amazing, you know, what ONE Championship is doing for grappling. It's something unbelievable, and I'm just really happy to be part of all that. I hope that when I was just fighting grappling, I had the opportunity to do such a thing, like a great opportunity like that. So I'd just like to say thank you very much, and congratulations for that, for ONE Championship and Chatri [Sityodtong]. Because they're doing an amazing job for sure. They're stepping up the grappling to another level. I'm really happy to be part of that and be able to watch that really close.”

Watch the full interview below:

