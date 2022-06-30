Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida plans on fighting well into his 40's

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has accomplished a lot in his martial arts career, but he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The 32-year-old has collected multiple world titles in practically every major grappling organization. In 2021, Almeida made his MMA debut in ONE Championship and utilized his grappling prowess to stop Brazilian striker ‘Braddock’ Anderson Silva in the first round of their matchup.

He did the same to Kang Ji Won in his second appearance in the circle, taking the back of the South Korean knockout artist for another first-round submission victory.

Almeida then surprised everyone in his third outing as he claimed the first TKO win of his young MMA career against Simon Carson at ONE 158.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, the Brazilian grappling legend said that he feels as fresh as a white belt right now.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I feel just like a white belt, so there’s a lot to go yet. But until I’m 40 years old, I’ll be fighting. I’m taking better care of my body, my head and my financial situation is better too so I can worry just about training. It’s different when you have to hustle, train and work. A lot of people have asked when I’ll retire. But if I retire, then I’ll have to work! I don’t feel like I’m working right now.”

What’s next for Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida?

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has so far been successful in his transition to MMA. He’s looking to gain more experience in the sport and even expressed his desire to be part of the upcoming ONE 161 card, which happens on U.S. prime time on August 26.

Almeida, who trains at American Top Team in Florida, will certainly be a good addition to the historic card. Considering he did not take a lot of damage in his latest outing, Almeida will certainly be able to make a quick turnaround.

With the growing talent in ONE Championship’s heavyweight division, ‘Buchecha’ will have plenty of dangerous fighters that he can test himself against.

A fight against Senegalese wrestling beast Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane is still something that fans look forward to. Meanwhile, ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is also keen on challenging Almeida soon.

