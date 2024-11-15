Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos: Live round-by-round updates

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos will go down later tonight (Nov. 15) on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, with Barrios' WBC welterweight title on the line.

Barrios (29-2) is a true veteran of the sport and is currently flying high in his career, riding a three-fight win streak. 'El Azteca' was most recently seen in a unanimous decision win over Fabian Andres Maidana in May.

The 29-year-old's two losses have come against fellow superstars Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

In the other half of the event, Ramos (28-6-2) is 2-3 in his last five, most recently registering a fifth-round TKO win over Juan Ramon Guzman. The 33-year-old is a former WBC Continental Americas welterweight title challenger.

Per bet365, Barrios is a -1100 favorite over, Ramos (+650 underdog) for the matchup. The event is now live. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Watch the pair's final face-off below:

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Round 1

Barrios pushes the action using quick jabs to close the distance with his opponent. Ramos is taking a slow approach, gauging his opponent's range and power.

A quick straight right hand by Barrios buckles his Ramos knee but he quickly recovers. The rest of the round see transpires with little action

Our score: 10-9 Barrios

Round 2

Barrios lands a right hand a follows it up with punches to the body. Ramos is employing quick jabs to prevent his opponent t from closing range. A good body shot lads for Ramos.

A body shot, followed by a right hand to the head lands for Barrios. The champion seems to have more pop to his punches and is eliciting a reaction out of his foe each time he lands.

Wow!!! An explosive 1-2 by Barrios floors his opponent. Ramos however survives the count.

Check out the knockdown below:

Our score: 10-8 Barrios.

Round 3

Barrios dials up the pressure and tries to close the ring on his opponent and trap in against the ropes. Ramos however has no plans to back down and is employing stiff jabs to the body in an effort to slow down his bigger, faster foe.

Ramos connects with double body shots, Barrios returns fire with a right hand to the head. Ramos closes the round strong connecting a 1-2 on his opponent's head.

Our score: 10-9 Barrios.

Round 4

'El Azteca' is back on his jabs and is trying to put Ramos on the outside. A right hand to the body seemingly buckles Ramos' knees. Barrios lands double jabs followed by a right hand.

Ramos is trying to get back into the fight digging into his opponent's body.

Our score: 10-9 Barrios.

Round 5

Barrios seems to be in complete control of the fight as he is consistently out landing on his opponent both at range and on the inside. Ramos however is trying to jab his way to create opportunities on the inside.

However, once there, Ramos is missing with most of his power punches. A powerful right hand lands for Ramos, but Barrios shrugs it off. The champion snaps his foe's head back with a right hand.

Our score: 10-9 Barrios.

Round 6

Ramos connects with a powerful body shot. He doubles it up with back-to-back 1-2s on his opponent's head. Wow!!! Ramos floors Barrios with two back-to-back right strights. He survives the count, but Ramos swarms him as the fight restarts.

Barrios connects with a right hand momentarily stopping Ramos' momentum. But soon after another right-hand rocks the champion, but he is saved by the bell.

Check out the knockdown below:

Our score: 10-8 Ramos.

Round 7

Barrios opens the seventh round employing quick jabs to deny his opponent from closing the distance. The champion is getting tagged repeatedly with the right hand.

Ramos connects with a right hand and Barrios returns fire with a uppercut. 'Al Azteca' seems to have recovered from the knockdown. However, Ramos is still winning the round.

Our score: 10-9 Ramos.

Round 8

The momentum of the fight seems to be shifting towards Ramos. The champion is getting hit back with twice the amount of shots each time he engages with Ramos.

A good body shot lands for Ramos. He mixes it up going both up top and to the body. Ramos once again buckles the champion's knees with a straight right hand.

Our score: 10-9 Ramos.

Round 9

Ramos is on the front foot. He digs into his opponent's body. Barrios is banking on single shots and is doing little in the way of combinations. Barrios pushes back his opponent with body shots.

Shortly after Ramos returns fire, landing multiple right hands to the head. Barrios now returns fire with a barrage of body shots. We have ourselves a fight, people!!!

Our score: 10-9 Ramos.

Round 10

Barrios connects with a 1-2 and Ramos comes back with jabs. The champion nose is bleeding and is seemingly giving him a hard time breathing.

Ramos is on the front foot, forcing the champion to hang back and defend. both fighters land right hands on each other. 'Al Azteca' lands a four-punch combo on his foe.

Ramos donates a right hand on his opponent to close out the round.

Our score: 10-9 Ramos.

Round 11

Barrios is employing jabs to try and get back into rhythm. Double jab followed by right cross lands for the champion. Ramos returns fire with a left hook upstairs. An uppercut momentarily stuns Ramos.

The challenger forces the action and once again forces the champion to go on the back foot. Barrios comes back landing a barrage on Ramos in the closing seconds of the round.

Our score: 10-9 Barrios.

Round 12

As the final round unfolds Barrios goes on the offensive, but Ramos shifts the momentum and lands a led left hook which elicits a reaction from the champion. Ramos forces the champion onto the ropes but fails to capitalize on it.

A right hand by Ramos forces Barrios to retreat. However 'Al Azteca' comes back with a two-punch combo, but gets hit back with a powerful 1-2. Both fighters are having great moments in the closing round.

Barrios moves forward picking off Ramos with jabs. He lands a debilitating straight right hand. 'Al Azteca' closes out the fight strong stunning Ramos with a right hand.

Our score: 10-9 Barrios.

What a fight. Stay tuned for the official decision.

Official decision: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos was ruled a split draw. (114-112, 116-110, 113-113)

Barrios retains the WBC welterweight title.

Check out the official decision below:

