Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: Full video highlights

Mario Barrios successfully defended his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana in a thrilling bout that served as the co-main event for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia clash this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Barrios, a former WBA super lightweight champion, managed to secure the win against Maidana via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Barrios has won three consecutive fights after his unanimous decision win over Yordenis Ugas in his previous outing.

Maidana, while lacking a major world title, came into the fight with a WBC Latino welterweight title under his belt. He too was seeking a win to solidify his position in the welterweight division.

For fight fans who missed the action, you can watch the full video highlights of the Barrios vs. Maidana fight below:

Check out Barrios walk into the squared circle:

An impressive right hand form Barrios dropped his opponent in the 3rd round:

The two boxers exchange some impressive shots as the fight headed into the ninth round:

Barrios successfully defended his interim title bet at the of 12 rounds:

