Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: Full video highlights

Mario Barrios successfully defended his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana in a thrilling bout that served as the co-main event for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia clash this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Barrios, a former WBA super lightweight champion, managed to secure the win against Maidana via unanimous decision.
The 28-year-old Barrios has won three consecutive fights after his unanimous decision win over Yordenis Ugas in his previous outing.
Maidana, while lacking a major world title, came into the fight with a WBC Latino welterweight title under his belt. He too was seeking a win to solidify his position in the welterweight division.
For fight fans who missed the action, you can watch the full video highlights of the Barrios vs. Maidana fight below:
Check out Barrios walk into the squared circle:
An impressive right hand form Barrios dropped his opponent in the 3rd round:
The two boxers exchange some impressive shots as the fight headed into the ninth round:
Barrios successfully defended his interim title bet at the of 12 rounds: