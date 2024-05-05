Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: Live round-by-round updates

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana for the WBC interim welterweight title will serve as the co-main event for the undisputed super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia later this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Barrios (28-2) is a former WBA super lightweight champion, having held the title from 2019 to 2020.

While his pugilistic career took a massive hit with back-to-back losses against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman in 2021 and 2022 respectively, he has since bounced back with two wins in the last year.

In his most recent fight, the 28-year-old clinched a unanimous decision win over Yordenis Ugas to capture the WBC interim welterweight title.

On the other hand, Maidana (22-2) is yet to win a major world title. However, has captured the WBC Latino welterweight title during his career. In his most recent fight, the 31-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win over Israel Lopez to retain his WBC belt.

Per a report by CBS Boxing, Barrios is a -1100 favorite over the Argentine (+650 underdog) for the matchup.

Stick with Sportskeeda for live results and play-by-play updates as the co-main event unfolds at the T-Mobile Arena.

Watch Mario Barrios face off against Fabian Maidana below:

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Round 1:

The challenger leads the action in the opening round and he gauges the distance with multiple punches. He lands a counter left hook on Barrios. The Mexican-American is trying to keep his opponent at range with jabs.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds. Barrios is fighting behind jabs but Maidana opens up to the body as he closes distance with his opponent. It looks like the Argentine has the upper hand in terms of power. However, Barrios is largely able to keep the fight on the outside with sharp jabs.

A multi-punch combo lands for Maidana. He again lands a barrage on the inside as the round comes to a close.

Round 3:

Barrios comes out aggressive, and Maidana ducks under a jab and connects with a straight right hand. Wow!!! out of nowhere, Barrios connects with a quick right hand and floors Maidana.

The Argentine recovers, but Barrios is stalking him sensing a knockout. Maidana returnes fire with a flurry to the body from inside.

A good round for the interim welterweight champion.

Round 4:

Barrios moves the action as he chases his opponent with jabs. Maidana returns fire with a right and left hook that momentarily buckles Barrios' legs. Barrios is clearly cautious about his opponent's power.

However, a largely flat-footed Maidana is constantly being peppered up with jabs. Maidana ducks under a hook and returns fire with an overhand right. Barrios lands a right hook of his own. Both fighters connect with jabs in the closing seconds of the round.

Round 5:

Barrios continues to fight behind jabs and sporadically stabs his opponent with body shots. Maidana is trying to get on the inside but is finding it hard to advance amid the jab-heavy game of his opponent.

The Argentine swings wild and misses with a right hand. Maidana looks like he is waiting patiently for a chance to land a powerful counterpunch.

Round 6:

Maidana seems to have ramped up his activity in the sixth round and he unloads a lot more punches in the beginning of the round. However, he is still getting peppered up with jabs.

Body shot lands for Maidana, and Barrios answers with two body shots of his own. The interim champion lands a good combination.

The South American connects with a powerful body shot. The commentators point out that Barrrios' right eye is almost swollen shut.

A good round for Maidana.

Round 7:

Barrios connects with a three-punch combination. Maidana is still on the back foot. The champion is expertly cutting off the ring forcing his opponent to fight near the ropes. Spectacular ring generalship on display by Barrios.

A double jab by Barrios stuns Maidana. Very little action from Maidana in this round.

A good round for Barrios.

Round 8:

Maidana lands a left hook to the body. He swings and misses with a right hook. Barrios unloads a crisp one-two combo. A good body shot lands for Barrios. A straight right hand to the head lands for the 'Al Ezteca', and Maidana lands a counter right hand of his own.

A body shot from Barrios elicits a reaction from his opponent.

Round 9:

Barrios is still the aggressor as he fights on the front foot forcing his opponent to back up against the ropes. Another body shot lands for Barrios. The interim champion connects with a one-two combo.

The shiner under Barrios' eye seems to have swollen up. A right hand followed by a left hook to the head lands for the Mexican-American.

A good round for Barrios.

Round 10:

Maidana concedes a barrage of punches both up top and downstairs from his opponent. A led left hook lands for Barrios and Maidana misses with a left hook of his own.

Another flurry lands for Barrios and as he disengages he blocks a left hook from Maidana. A flurry of body shots elicits a wince from Maidana.

Another good round for Barrios.

Round 11:

Barrios opens round two with a stiff jab on his opponent's head. Maidana returns fire with a three-punch combo which fails to land clean. Barrios is still fighting behind jabs and straights and is largely successful in keeping his opponent against the ropes.

Maidana might need a knockout to win the fight. Body shots by Barrios are clearly affecting his opponent.

Another round in the bad for Barrios.

Round 12:

As the last round unfolds Barrios connects with a lead left hook snapping back his opponent's head. Maidan lands a counter right hand to the head, Barrios returns fire with two body shots.

A lead left hook lands for 'Al Ezteca'. Barrios catches his opponent with a stiff jab. Maidana lands two left hooks.

A better round for Maidana.

Stay tuned for the official decision.

Official Decision: Mario Barrios def. Fabian Maidana via unanimous decision (116-111x3)

Watch Mario Barrios celebrate his win below: