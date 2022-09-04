"Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!" - Mark Zuckerberg has eyes set on his training partner Khai Wu's UFC Fight Pass debut

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is noticeably excited about his training partner Khai Wu’s UFC Fight Pass debut. The 27-year-old Wu (4-3 MMA) is scheduled to face Joshua Dillon (3-2 MMA) in a bantamweight matchup. The fight will take place at MMA legend Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 event on September 3, it will air on UFC Fight Pass.

Mark Zuckerberg recently made headlines in the MMA community by expressing his love for the sport during his conversation with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast. The 38-year-old is said to be truly passionate about his MMA training and is trying his best to learn the ropes of the combat sport.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who’s best known for creating and running the social media platform Facebook, recently put forth a post on his official Facebook account to address Khai Wu’s aforementioned fight.

Zuckerberg’s Facebook post features a video comprising of highlights of himself partaking in MMA sparring with Wu. Alongside the video of the light sparring session, Zuckerberg added a motivational statement regarding Wu’s UFC Fight Pass debut. The statement reads as follows:

“One of my training partners, Khai Wu, is making his UFC Fight Pass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”

Check out Mark Zuckerberg’s training footage below:

Mark Zuckerberg discussed Facebook’s mammoth defense budget with Joe Rogan

During his appearance on the JRE podcast last month, Mark Zuckerberg opened up about multiple worthwhile topics. One of the biggest talking points to emerge from the episode was the astronomically high defense budget of the Facebook social media platform.

Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook spends around $5 billion on an annual basis on its defense budget to efficiently monitor and safeguard its community’s integrity.

This piqued the attention of many viewers, as Facebook’s defense budget is greater than most countries’ yearly military defense budget.

Watch Rogan and Zuckerberg discuss the topic in the video below:

The defense budget that Mark Zuckerberg spoke of also includes the payments made to human employees as well as the money allocated to ward off hackers. Emphasizing that the defense budget is an essential part of Facebook, Zuckerberg said:

"I mean at this point we have like tens of thousands of people working on this at the company. I think we spend like 5 billion dollars a year was the last stat on sort of all this community integrity work."

Mark added:

"Our kind of defense budget, just to put the numbers in perspective, is bigger than the defense budget of probably most countries."

Watch the full JRE episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal