Mark Zuckerberg MMA: How many competitions has the billionaire participated in and won?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg went viral a few months back when pictures and videos of him competing in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournament went viral on social media.

Since then, Mark Zuckerburg has been linked to the MMA scene, and has even been spotted at UFC events. Zuckerberg has also been seen in numerous training videos. In some cases, he has also been seen training his striking in videos, meaning he isn't exclusively interested in BJJ and instead, is looking to pick up some overall mixed martial arts skills.

Fans, however, will be curious as to how legitimate Mark Zuckerberg's MMA skills actually are. To his credit, Zuckerberg has actually competed in a jiu-jitsu competition, where he took home two medals. At the tournament, which was held in California last month, he won a gold and a silver medal.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes on a new challenge and wins big! 🥇🥈🥋 He participated in his first Jiu Jitsu tournament and brought home several medals.

If fans are curious to see how skilled Zuckerberg is at jiu-jitsu, videos of him competing are available online. In one video, we can see Zuckerberg secure a dominant position over his opponent, where he exhibits a decent amount of skill, considering he isn't a professional fighter by any means.

Check out this clip of Mark Zuckerberg competing in his first jiu-jitsu tournament:

Mark Zuckerberg just won his first Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament

Elon Musk calls out Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, Meta CEO agrees

In a wild turn of events, Elon Musk ended up challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Replying to a comment on Twitter, Musk said:

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol"

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊



"Send me location"

Zuckerberg clearly took notice of the callout. In an Instagram story, he seemingly replied with the quote:

"Send Me Location"

This is an obvious reference to MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's now famous words. Regardless, Zuckerberg appears to have met Musk's callout, and is now awaiting a response from the South African.

As of this moment, it's unclear whether Elon Musk actually has any MMA training or experience. Musk is also 51 years of age, meaning he is unlikely to be in athletic prime.

Zuckerberg, is currently 39 years old and so, seems to have the advantage in every area. Regardless, it's unclear how the two will proceed but we may very well see them fight in a cage.

