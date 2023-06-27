Daniel Cormier responds in anger as Deron Winn mocks his fight against airlines 

Earlier this week, Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to rant about a negative experience he had with American Air.

'DC' tweeted:

"I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am speak and he slams the door in my face. This is the same airline that gave @paigevanzant issues. This is insane! So unprofessional! Wouldn’t even speak a word to me and then slams the f**king door in my face!"

Former UFC fighter and teammate of Daniel Cormier, Deron Winn tweeted right back at 'DC.' He said:

"@AmericanAir I beg of you to just send my boy some travel vouchers, peanuts, something please lol if I have to hear about Jose Chavez one more time from this dude it’s gonna break me, please anything."

Winn's tweet drew a direct response from Daniel Cormier. Responding to Winn, 'DC' replied with an angry emoji.

Fans react to the hilarious interaction between Daniel Cormier and Deron Winn

It wasn't just Deron Winn who saw the lighter side of things. Fans on Twitter reacted with some hilarious comments directed at Cormier.

User @Joshua_hays1 said:

"@dc_mma really mad he hasn't stopped tweeting about this airline lol"

@Tonyballoni1107_ said:

"U got right back in that seat n went on twitter i respect it"

@abscondedllama said:

"Man was waiting for that advertisement to tweet this"

"Let's get the CEO of @AmericanAir in the cage with DC"

@ElGatoroni said:

"This might be your best tweet"

@CamDom1994 said:

"Get off your phone I need your commentary"

While many saw the humor in the situation, some also stated that American Air had a track record of such incidents, and supported Daniel Cormier.

User @EasyEmcgee said:

"American Airlines seem to be shi*ting the bed with everyone!!!!!!"

