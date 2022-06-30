“Don’t count the old guy out” - Martin Nguyen believes Eddie Alvarez still an elite fighter

Former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen is confident that Eddie Alvarez is still one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship.

Nguyen said Alvarez’s experience alone is almost incomparable to anyone in the organization. He stressed that the 38-year-old legend still has a lot left in the tank.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nguyen said that Alvarez has at least three more fights in him and that one of those matches should be against him.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Eddie Alvarez is [one of] the most experienced athletes in ONE Championship at the moment. In terms of MMA, I still feel like he’s got a few more fights underneath his belt, at least a minimum of three or four fights.”

He added:

“He doesn’t really have anything to prove. He’s achieved it all. So you don’t count the old guy out until he’s completely out. I feel that I’m that person he should be fighting. I’m always ready to put my name and sign that contract. We’ll see what happens.”

Nguyen, who once held ONE lightweight and featherweight world titles, is still one of the best fighters in his division. He currently sits as the no. 3 contender among ONE Championship’s featherweights.

‘The Situ-Asian’ holds wins over former world champions Marat Gafurov, Narantungalag Jadambaa, Eduard Folayang, and even Christian Lee.

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the distinction as the only man to ever win world titles in both Bellator and the UFC. He’s still one of the best fighters in the world and a shot at ONE gold isn’t an outlandish idea for ‘The Underground King’.

Martin Nguyen plans to build off his impressive win over Kirill Gorobets

Martin Nguyen is coming off a dominant knockout win over Kirill Gorobets this past March and he wants nothing more than to build on that impressive victory.

The former double world champ looked almost flawless in his three-round beating of Gorobets at ONE: Lights Out. It was a match that saw him hunt down the Ukrainian fighter around the Circle.

The win was Martin Nguyen’s 10th finish in ONE Championship, putting his finishing rate at an absurd 90.9 percent. His ranking in the featherweight division remains unchanged. However, a couple more victories might very well see Nguyen find himself back in the world title conversation.

