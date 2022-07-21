Martin Nguyen makes pick for Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash ONE 159 main event

Martin Nguyen is almamong the millions who are excited for the battle between Reinier de Ridder and Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159.

The Vietnamese-Australian star is eager to watch the pair get it on for the ONE middleweight world title in the main event of the July 22nd event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Nguyen understands the pressure that De Ridder has to live up to, as he himself was a former two-division world champion. However, he believes that ‘The Dutch Knight’ will be able to overcome his latest test and continue his dominant run in the division.

Ahead of their clash, Nguyen offered his thoughts on how he thinks the battle will unfold between the two warriors.

Martin Nguyen said:

“I think the champ gets it done. Although Vitaly Bigdash has much better striking than Reinier de Ridder, the Dutchman always finds a way not to get hit and plays his wrestling and jiu-jitsu game really well. I think Reinier’s long limbs and very awkward striking will set up his body-lock takedowns and wear Bigdash out late for a submission finish in the championship rounds.”

Martin Nguyen wants featherweight clash with Eddie Alvarez

Martin Nguyen is back in the winners’ circle and is now looking for a big fight to keep his momentum going. One such fight is a pairing with ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez.

The American has won major world titles in two of the leading martial arts promotions in North America and sought to claim gold in ONE Championship. However, he has not surged as quickly as he wanted to in a ONE lightweight division that’s filled with vicious and talented fighters. That being said, Alvarez could explore the featherweight division for a fresh start.

With ONE Championship’s deal with Amazon Prime Video Sports bringing the action closer to the audiences in North America, Nguyen is hoping that he gets a crack at Alvarez in a showdown of heavy-handed strikers.

Nguyen believes that the 38-year-old still has plenty left in the tank. Their styles certainly match up well, as both fighters like to keep the fight on their feet when possible. They have a combined 28 knockouts in 44 wins, and will most likely look to tear each other’s head off to make a statement in the division.

