Martin Nguyen picks Thanh Le to defeat Garry Tonon

Martin Nguyen has given his prediction for the upcoming fight between Garry Tonon and the ONE Championship featherweight champion Thanh Le.

The Vietnamese-Australian is looking to work his way back into the title picture and is keeping a close eye on the competition atop the featherweight division. In an interview with ONE Championship, Nguyen admitted he’s leaning towards a successful title defense for the champion. He said:

“If I had to pick, I'd say the champ, Thanh [Le], just based purely based on my experience.”

Martin Nguyen lost his title to Thanh Le back in 2020 when he was stopped in the third round of their bout. It was Le’s fourth straight stoppage in the ONE Championship Circle. The champion is set to defend his title against Garry Tonon at ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10th-anniversary event, ONE: X.

Garry Tonon will be looking to fulfil his dream of becoming an MMA champion at ONE: X in 2022

Garry Tonon made the transition from submission grappling to mixed martial arts in 2018. Ever since, The American decided to fully dedicate himself to his dream of becoming an MMA world champion.

Now, four years and six fights later, Garry Tonon is closer than ever to achieving that dream.

The undefeated 'Lion Killer' is on the cusp of greatness, staring down the barrel of a title shot against reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le, who represents his toughest test so far as a mixed martial arts fighter.

Garry Tonon is arguably the most successful grappler in history to transition to MMA. There will be no doubt about his credentials as a mixed martial artist if he can beat Thanh Le and become the new ONE featherweight champion.

Edited by C. Naik