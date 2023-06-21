Martin Nguyen’s wife forbids him to train during family holidays

Former ONE two-division world champion Martin Nguyen recently sat down with South China Morning Post to talk about a few things regarding his fight career and other matters in his life.

The former ONE lightweight and featherweight king was recently seen in action in a unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti last February at ONE Fight Night 7.

Though he’s hit a bit of rough patch after losing his featherweight world title to Thanh Le in 2020. However, things are looking up for the Vietnamese-Australian, as his last performance was an impressive one against a last-minute opponent.

It seems that Martin Nguyen never ceases to work in the gym with the hopes of winning back his world titles again. From the way he dominated Casotti a few months back, it looks like 'The Situ-Asian' never lost a step.

With regards to training, the 34-year-old former world champion rarely takes any day off, unless he absolutely has to. Nguyen told SCMP:

"I always come back with niggling injuries or injuries where I’m in a cast for six weeks or my leg is banged up and I can’t walk for three to four weeks, so she doesn’t want that happening on the holiday. I’m not even allowed to train, which I am still going to be training but no fight camp stuff." [2:30 onwards]

Watch the full interview here:

As that old adage goes, "don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life," Martin Nguyen understands what truly is truly important. Even for legendary athletes, nothing should be above your responsibilities as a father and a husband. World champions have cited their children and families as major inspirations to be great.

Martin Nguyen, much like legendary athletes like Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes, and others, is a great father and husband first.

At the moment, there is no official bout linked to 'The Situ-Asian' yet. With a half-a-year still left in 2023, expect him to return to the Circle at least one more time before we reach 2024.

