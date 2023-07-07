Martin Nguyen says has eyes on Shamil Gasanov-Garry Tonon clash: “I got the winner”

Former ONE featherweight world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen, fresh off a contract renewal with ONE Championship, has set his sights on reclaiming the coveted world title belt.

But before he can reposition himself for world title contention, Nguyen needs to find a big name to take out, in order to stake his claim.

Luckily for the Vietnamese-Australian superstar, two top featherweights are fighting next week, and Nguyen wants the winner.

No.5-ranked Shamil ‘Cobra’ Gasanov of Russia is set to face No.2-ranked and former featherweight world title challenger Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 14.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nguyen called dibs on fighting the victor.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Remind these two humpers that are fighting that I got the winner.”

Nguyen last held the ONE world title in October 2020, when he surrendered the belt to Vietnamese-American star Thanh Le. He has since gone 50-50 in his fights, winning two and losing two.

However, ‘The Situ-Asian’ has shown incredible form as of late, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision against the tough Leonardo Casotti in his most recent outing.

Nguyen is currently the no.4-ranked featherweight MMA contender in ONE, sitting just above Gasanov. This is why he’s looking at facing the winner of this pivotal featherweight scrap at ONE Fight Night 12.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

