Martin Nguyen says Garry Tonon will “get slept within two rounds” in their pivotal clash at ONE 165

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen will clash with jiu-jitsu legend and former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon at ONE 165. On Jan. 28, inside the famed Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 'The Situ-Asian' will try to overcome 'The Lion Killer' with the hopes of inserting himself into the world title picture again.

Just mere days away from his bout with Tonon, Martin Nguyen made a bold prediction as to what will transpire when he locks horns with the American grappling specialist. He said:

“Martin Nguyen versus Garry Tonon? Garry gets slept within two rounds.”

Bold words coming from the Vietnamese-Australian former world champion. Nguyen is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 a year ago. The win was made even more impressive considering Nguyen had to go through numerous last-minute opponent changes before the fight transpired.

We're eager to see if he can keep the momentum going against Tonon, who has been more active than Nguyen. 'The Lion Killer' had back-to-back submission wins over Johnny Nunez and Shamil Gasanov in 2023. He might be just one more win away from realizing another world title shot.

Martin Nguyen has the perfect strategy to stifle Garry Tonon's legendary grappling

Fully aware that he's about to fight one of the most lethal jiu-jitsu grapplers in MMA today, Nguyen and his team believe they have devised the perfect strategy to get the win in Tokyo.

He told From The Stands:

“The longer you leave this fight the better. I'm going to get better I'm going to get more tougher for the fight, particularly on the ground. Because obviously, his game is his leg lock game and his jiu-jitsu game. I've had now two camps in a row focusing on anti-jiu-jitsu and anti-wrestling.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.