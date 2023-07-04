Martin Nguyen says you cannot be out of shape training in Kill Cliff FC

Martin Nguyen shared some insight into the tough task of training at world-renowned MMA gym Kill Cliff FC.

‘The Situ-Asian’ is one of the most accomplished competitors in ONE Championship history. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Nguyen is a former two-division world titleholder, having captured both the featherweight and lightweight world titles during an impressive 7-1 start with the promotion. Nguyen owes much of his success to his time at Kill Cliff FC, formerly known as Sanford MMA.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Martin Nguyen had this to say about the tough training regime at the Deerfield Beach, Florida gym:

“Man, that gets you. If you’re not in fight shape after that one camp in that gym, then you’re kidding yourself somehow.”

During his legendary run, Nguyen has shared the Circle with some of the biggest names in the history of the promotion, including Marat Gafurov, Christian Lee, Eduard Folayang, Bibiano Fernandes, Kevin Belingon, and Thanh Le.

‘The Situ-Asian’ has struggled to find the win column as of late, dropping three of his last five by way of knockout, but Nguyen appears to be primed for another run at the featherweight world title after scoring an impressive unanimous decision victory over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7. Currently, Nguyen is enjoying some much-needed time off with his family in Australia, but he told SCMP MMA that October would be his tentative return date.

Right now, Martin Nguyen is the No. 4 ranked featherweight contender under the ONE Championship banner, meaning one or two solid wins could potentially put him right back into world title contention.

