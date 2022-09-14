Watch: Martin Nguyen ready to lock horns with Ilya Freymanov in latest training clip

Former ONE featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen is on the comeback trail and is looking to make an example out of Ilya Freymanov at ONE on Prime Video 2.

'The Situ-Asian' recently shared a training clip on Instagram:

"In the trenches"

The training montage shows the Vietnamese-Australian MMA fighter drilling combos on the pads, practicing takedowns and ground and pound, and doing work in the clinch. The 33-year-old fighter is getting ready for his fight against the streaking Russian on September 30.

Nguyen is the first-ever two-division titleholder in ONE Championship history but is currently without a championship belt. He is now working his way back towards ONE gold. The Vietnamese-Australian won his most recent bout against Kirill Gorobets via third-round TKO stoppage.

Prior to that win, he sustained two losses in a row. In an interview with ONE, Nguyen explained that his family is what drives him:

“I was in that black hole after two big losses, and I was questioning everything when it came to this career. But appreciation man, being able to still do this job, still being able to provide for my family and train and do the sport that I love the most. That’s the main thing. I’m actually happy and I’m appreciative of everything that’s happened in my life right now.”

Martin Nguyen wants Eddie Alvarez

'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen has called out MMA legend and ONE fighter Eddie Alvarez. The American has held titles in every organization he has competed in, except for ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE, Nguyen offered a respectful callout:

“Eddie Alvarez is [one of] the most experienced athletes in ONE Championship at the moment. In terms of MMA, I still feel like he’s got a few more fights underneath his belt, at least a minimum of three or four fights. He doesn’t really have anything to prove. He’s achieved it all. So you don’t count the old guy out until he’s completely out. I feel that I’m that person he should be fighting. I’m always ready to put my name and sign that contract. We’ll see what happens.”

Alvarez is not currently scheduled to face anyone. However, for Martin Nguyen to get the fight he wants, he will first need a victory at ONE on Prime Video 2 against the dangerous Ilya Freymanov.

