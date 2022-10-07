"That was a Marvin Hagler right hand" - Fans shocked and outraged after footage emerges of Draymond Green violently punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice

Marvin Hagler was one of the finest knockout artists of any era in boxing, having the highest knockout percentage of any undisputed middleweight champion.

Despite being a southpaw, Hagler was right-handed, which is uncommon. Given this, 'Marvelous' would throw what is known as a 'gazelle jab.' This punch was replicated by NBA star Draymond Green when his fist connected with the chin of teammate Jordan Poole.

The incident took place during a training session at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility. Gaging from the video footage, words were exchanged between Poole and Green for half a minute or so before the pair collided. No audio can be heard, but it was clear that tempers were flaring.

The majority of fans were shocked by the brutality of Green, but a few fans seemed to find some humor in the incident. Fans took to the comments section of the post, with one user referring to the boxing legend:

"My goodness. That was a Marvin Hagler right hand."

The repercussions of Draymond Green's actions are yet to be disclosed, but one would imagine that the Golden State Warriors have zero tolerance for this kind of violent behavior.

Analysing the dangerous gazelle jab of Marvin Hagler

Marvin Hagler is known to be a boxer who was ahead of his time. The intimidating power of 'Marvelous' combined with the ability to move fluidly between stances, made the southpaw fighter a force to be reckoned with.

With the highest knockout percentage of any undisputed middleweight champion, the dangers of getting into the ring with Hagler are evident, and the techniques that made him great have finally been broken down.

The Modern Martial Artist, a popular YouTube channel that discusses all forms of combat, released a video analyzing the movement and technique of Marvin Hagler's gazelle jab.

While discussing the various elements that made 'Marvelous' so great, The Modern Martial Artist said:

"Gazelle punches involve loading most of your lead leg, turning your torso to increase the distance between your lead hand and your target, and then shuffling forward to cover massive distance. Usually this move is used in tandem with a hook punch or uppercut. In contrast, Hagler shuffled into a near linear punch. This loaded shuffle provided more distance and power."

The unique combination of styles that Marvin Hagler employed made it easy to understand why he was so successful, particularly due to his fight-ending power.

'Marvelous' would have had what Georges St-Pierre's MMA coach Firas Zahabi described as 'the touch of death'.

