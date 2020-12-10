Marvin Vettori not buying UFC Champion Israel Adesanya's hype; Reveals interest in fighting Robert Whittaker

Marvin Vettori has emerged as the breakout star of the UFC Middleweight division in 2020 and has also become the face of Italian MMA. He jumped many places and entered the UFC's Top 5 rankings in the Middleweight division following an incredible win over Jack The Joker Hermansson - a fight which he took on short notice.

Since then, Marvin Vettori has been vocal about what he wants the most - a rematch against current Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. When they last fought, it was a three-round fight and Marvin Vettori lost by a narrow split decision. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Marvin Vettori vowed to become a "nightmare" for Israel Adesanya until he retires.

Marvin Vettori also stated that his rise is putting pressure on Israel Adesanya:

“I’m sure he’s feeling it. He didn’t say nothing but he’s feeling the pressure. There’s nobody that’s coming out with such an overwhelming force in this division. With such hunger and will to become the champion. There’s nobody like this. He’s definitely feeling it. If I had to defend the belt against me, I would not feel calm, relaxed. I’d be feeling pretty stressed. I feel like he’s feeling that way, too.”

While giving credit to Israel Adesanya for his last three title victories, Marvin Vettori felt that Robert Whittaker didn't fight to the best of his abilities, and described the Yoel Romero fight as one where he felt Adesanya also lost. As for Paulo Costa, he said that the Brazilian beat himself:

“I mean credit Israel still did his job. It’s not that he didn’t. He looked good but what I’m saying he looked good against a guy that was already beaten the moment he stepped into that cage.”

Marvin Vettori understands that Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Jan Blachowicz, and slammed the rankings as a "joke" due to Darren Till's position in No.4 ahead of him. One fight that interests him, however, is Robert Whittaker, who he believes is the third-best in the division:

“Me and Whittaker, I would love the fight. I think legitimately [Whittaker is] the best after Israel and after me, the best in the division. He’s definitely a very good test. I would love to fight him. It will be good. In terms of legitimacy, I think that will be the most fair fight but a lot of times things they go in different ways. I don’t know. It also depends on what Israel is going to decide to do and what the UFC is going to decide to do with him. Like I said, I’m not going to pick and choose. They give me a couple of these guys, I’ll be right there. I’ll be right there ready to answer and f**k them all up.”

Who is the next best option for Marvin Vettori?

It's clear what Israel Adesanya's direction is if he defeats Jan Blachowicz - a dream clash against Jon Jones. If that is the case, then two opponents make the most sense for Marvin Vettori - Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker. It wouldn't be surprising to see UFC book an interim title fight involving Robert Whittaker in 2021, with Israel Adesanya's return to the division in doubt.

Either way, Marvin Vettori is in a prime position to get ahead, but it only gets tougher for him from here.