Marvin Vettori calls for "nonsense" trilogy after UFC Vegas 104 loss to Roman Dolidze, vents frustration at Herb Dean over eye pokes

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori made a return to the octagon after a gap of more than a year. The Italian squared off against Roman Dolidze at UFC 104 and lost the fight via unanimous decision. The fight was a rematch between the pair from UFC 286 where Vettori emerged victorious.

The Italians' lack of action showed in the ring as he was unable to match Dolidze's output. Vettori was left frustrated after the loss and believed it was a close fight. The 31-year-old vented his frustration on Herb Dean in a post on X, claiming he had already warned him about Dolidze's use of eye pokes. Vettori called for a trilogy fight against Dolidze.

In a series of posts on X, he wrote:

"Just rewatched the fight, f*ck that sh*t was close, all good ill figure it out! For every one talking sh*t suck a f**king d**k lol."

"Also Herb Dean i even told you in the changing room about eye pokes. Wtf."

Screenshot of Marvin Vettori's posts [Image Courtesy: @MarvinVettori on Instagram]

"I guess well need a trilogy. The most nonsense trilogy i agree with you bastards lol. But at this point it has to happen."

When Marvin Vettori took inspiration from Sean Strickland's title win

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to become the middleweight champion.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Marvin Vettori said he hadn't expected Strickland to win so smoothly. According to Vettori, 'Tarzan's' victory proved an inspiration for him to pursue another title run. He said:

"Strickland made it happen for himself, and hats off to him. It just shows you it’s doable. He did it, even though he’s crazy. He made it happen, so everything is possible. (I’m) happy for him, even though one day I’ll take that spot for sure."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below (3:10):

