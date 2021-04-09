Marvin Vettori confirms Darren Till sent him an x-ray of broken collarbone after "suspicious" comments

Marvin Vettori has confirmed that Darren Till sent him an x-ray of his broken collarbone after the former claimed he was "suspicious" of Till’s injury.

Top-tier UFC middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Darren Till were set to fight one another in a five-round middleweight bout that was to headline this weekend’s UFC on ABC event.

However, Till withdrew from the fight a few days back, citing a broken collarbone as the reason. It was subsequently revealed that Kevin Holland has taken the fight on short notice and now will be facing Vettori.

Till took to social media to apologize to everyone who was looking forward to seeing him fight. He also apologized to Marvin Vettori, however, the latter then proceeded to suggest that Till had faked an injury to get out of their fight.

Till didn’t take too kindly to Vettori’s statements, and the war of words between the two middleweight rivals reached another crescendo.

In an interview with Chisanga Malata, Marvin Vettori addressed the war of words between him and Darren Till. In response to Malata asking Vettori whether he’s been paying attention to what Till has been saying about him on social media, Vettori stated:

“Yeah. I mean, we actually had a really great conversation where he sent me the picture of the x-ray. And I said, well, at least that, you know. I mean, yeah, okay, at least, you know. I think he should’ve done that before. But still, you know, the responsibility to show up was on him. So, you know, blame or not, the responsibility to show up was on him. And, you know, this sport is not easy.”

Marvin Vettori opined that Darren Till was a bit late in showing him an image of the x-ray and proving that the injury was legitimate.

Marvin Vettori believes Darren Till faked an injury

Kevin Holland (left); Marvin Vettori (right)

Speaking at a UFC media scrum, Marvin Vettori jibed at Darren Till and talked about being suspicious that he faked an injury as he didn’t want to fight him.

“To be honest, I’m getting more suspicious by the day with this thing. I was expecting him to put out like the x-ray of his collarbone and stuff. I don’t know. I’m getting a little bit suspicion. And Derek Brunson coming up this high, I don’t know, Derek Brunson sounds like a little better matchup than me, than myself. So, I don’t know, I’m getting a little bit suspicious. But it’s okay, you know. I have a fight, and now the next thing is going to be to put on the best performance of my life Saturday night.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Darren Till fired back at Marvin Vettori and put forth an Instagram post that’s been embedded below.

Presently, Vettori is set to fight Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC (April 10, 2021). The winner of this fight could potentially receive a UFC middleweight title shot or another high-profile matchup at the very least.

